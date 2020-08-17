Notable Monday Option Activity: PANW, AIG, BJ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 3,520 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 352,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 33,146 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 8,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,700 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (Symbol: BJ) options are showing a volume of 7,528 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of BJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,700 underlying shares of BJ. Below is a chart showing BJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

