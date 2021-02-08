Notable Monday Option Activity: OXY, GRWG, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 97,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 15,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) options are showing a volume of 13,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 14,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

