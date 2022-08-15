Notable Monday Option Activity: OXY, GM, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 80,005 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,300 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 52,017 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,000 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 32,984 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
