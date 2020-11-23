Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: OVV, BE, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV), where a total of 28,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of OVV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 12,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OVV. Below is a chart showing OVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 36,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 11,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 7,599 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 759,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring November 27, 2020, with 282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

