Notable Monday Option Activity: OTIS, CMG, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), where a total volume of 62,849 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 260.9% of OTIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OTIS. Below is a chart showing OTIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 6,521 contracts, representing approximately 652,100 underlying shares or approximately 213.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 377,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1870 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1870 strike highlighted in orange:

