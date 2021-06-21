Markets
OSTK

Notable Monday Option Activity: OSTK, SPOT, ALGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 7,795 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 779,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 7,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 715,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,238 contracts, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares or approximately 60% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, SPOT options, or ALGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSTK SPOT ALGT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular