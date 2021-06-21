Notable Monday Option Activity: OSTK, SPOT, ALGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 7,795 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 779,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 7,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 715,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 1,238 contracts, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares or approximately 60% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

