Notable Monday Option Activity: OSTK, NET, MGY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 25,104 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.1% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 49,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 442,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (Symbol: MGY) saw options trading volume of 13,081 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of MGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 13,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MGY. Below is a chart showing MGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, NET options, or MGY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

