Notable Monday Option Activity: OSTK, DFS, HELE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 6,229 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 622,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 10,020 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 2,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, DFS options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
