Notable Monday Option Activity: OSH, AVLR, RVLV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH), where a total of 13,192 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.7% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Avalara Inc (Symbol: AVLR) saw options trading volume of 7,163 contracts, representing approximately 716,300 underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of AVLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares of AVLR. Below is a chart showing AVLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV) options are showing a volume of 8,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 887,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,200 underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
