Markets
ORCL

Notable Monday Option Activity: ORCL, Z, FLGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 35,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 9,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 959,900 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 15,059 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) saw options trading volume of 6,502 contracts, representing approximately 650,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, Z options, or FLGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL Z FLGT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular