Notable Monday Option Activity: ORCL, Z, FLGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 35,667 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 9,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 959,900 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 15,059 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,100 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) saw options trading volume of 6,502 contracts, representing approximately 650,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, Z options, or FLGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.