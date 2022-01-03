Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ORCL, X, SIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 70,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 9,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,700 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 75,463 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 6,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,200 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 5,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 579,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

