Markets
ON

Notable Monday Option Activity: ON, FLWS, LRCX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 29,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS) options are showing a volume of 2,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of FLWS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of FLWS. Below is a chart showing FLWS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 791,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ON options, FLWS options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ON FLWS LRCX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular