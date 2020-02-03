Notable Monday Option Activity: ON, FLWS, LRCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 29,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

1-800 Flowers.com, Inc. (Symbol: FLWS) options are showing a volume of 2,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of FLWS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of FLWS. Below is a chart showing FLWS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 791,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

