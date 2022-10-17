Notable Monday Option Activity: OMF, KNX, CELH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 9,162 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 916,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 8,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,100 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 12,070 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,800 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 6,699 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 669,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

