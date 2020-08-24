Markets
OMC

Notable Monday Option Activity: OMC, LOW, LB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), where a total of 15,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of OMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 14,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OMC. Below is a chart showing OMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 25,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 2,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,300 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 57,416 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 47,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OMC options, LOW options, or LB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OMC LOW LB

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular