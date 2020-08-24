Notable Monday Option Activity: OMC, LOW, LB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), where a total of 15,695 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of OMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 14,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of OMC. Below is a chart showing OMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 25,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 2,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,300 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) saw options trading volume of 57,416 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.6% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 47,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OMC options, LOW options, or LB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.