Notable Monday Option Activity: OLED, BLK, SKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 4,594 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 459,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.5% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 550,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,771 contracts, representing approximately 477,100 underlying shares or approximately 83% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) saw options trading volume of 18,996 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 11,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

