Notable Monday Option Activity: OKTA, KBH, CPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 10,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 7,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 705,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,700 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE) saw options trading volume of 10,339 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,300 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, KBH options, or CPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

