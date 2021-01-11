Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NVTA, ATSG, KTB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Invitae Corp (Symbol: NVTA), where a total of 27,303 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of NVTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,900 underlying shares of NVTA. Below is a chart showing NVTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG) options are showing a volume of 2,058 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of ATSG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,800 underlying shares of ATSG. Below is a chart showing ATSG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) options are showing a volume of 3,073 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 307,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of KTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,100 underlying shares of KTB. Below is a chart showing KTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

