Markets
NVT

Notable Monday Option Activity: NVT, TSLA, COST

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), where a total volume of 43,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 306% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 21,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 255,515 contracts, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares or approximately 130.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 10,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 41,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 4,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVT options, TSLA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVT TSLA COST

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular