Notable Monday Option Activity: NVT, TSLA, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), where a total volume of 43,725 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 306% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 21,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 255,515 contracts, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares or approximately 130.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 10,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 41,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 09, 2020, with 4,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

