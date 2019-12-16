Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, O, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 91,304 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 8,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,400 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) saw options trading volume of 13,842 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of O's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 867,300 underlying shares of O. Below is a chart showing O's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 18,913 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.4% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, O options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

