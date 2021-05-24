Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, NGM, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 225,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 332.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 15,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: NGM) options are showing a volume of 1,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 190,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.3% of NGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 129,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,700 underlying shares of NGM. Below is a chart showing NGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 51,561 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 7,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

