Notable Monday Option Activity: NUS, STZ, HELE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS), where a total of 4,005 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 400,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.7% of NUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 451,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,600 underlying shares of NUS. Below is a chart showing NUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 10,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) options are showing a volume of 1,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 155,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,500 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

