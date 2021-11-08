Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NUE, PFE, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 26,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 4,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,300 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 270,542 contracts, representing approximately 27.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.5% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 17,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 12,453 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

