Notable Monday Option Activity: NSTG, CSCO, X

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NanoString Technologies Inc (Symbol: NSTG), where a total volume of 4,348 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 434,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of NSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of NSTG. Below is a chart showing NSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 97,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 56,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 17,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

