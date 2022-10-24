Markets
NSTG

Notable Monday Option Activity: NSTG, CSCO, X

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NanoString Technologies Inc (Symbol: NSTG), where a total volume of 4,348 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 434,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of NSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 917,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,100 underlying shares of NSTG. Below is a chart showing NSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) options are showing a volume of 97,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 10,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 56,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 17,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NSTG options, CSCO options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NSTGCSCOX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular