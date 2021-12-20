Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NRZ, AXL, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), where a total volume of 26,695 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of NRZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,300 underlying shares of NRZ. Below is a chart showing NRZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 6,447 contracts, representing approximately 644,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 29,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 31, 2021, with 2,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NRZ options, AXL options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

