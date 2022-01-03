Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NRG, GM, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total volume of 22,671 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.6% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 21,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 114,917 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 79,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 11,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

