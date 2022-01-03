Notable Monday Option Activity: NRG, GM, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total volume of 22,671 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.6% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 21,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 114,917 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 79,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 11,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NRG options, GM options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

