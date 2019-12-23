Notable Monday Option Activity: NPO, FSLR, SRPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO), where a total of 1,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.4% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 124,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 7,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 779,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 3,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 12,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

