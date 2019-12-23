Markets
NPO

Notable Monday Option Activity: NPO, FSLR, SRPT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO), where a total of 1,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.4% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 124,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 7,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 779,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 3,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 12,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NPO options, FSLR options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NPO FSLR SRPT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular