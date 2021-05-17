Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, NFLX, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 12,597 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 34,515 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 188,043 contracts, representing approximately 18.8 million underlying shares or approximately 59.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 36,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

