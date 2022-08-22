Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, HON, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 702,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $512.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 1,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $512.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 9,558 contracts, representing approximately 955,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 15,650 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,800 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, HON options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.