Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, HON, TMUS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 702,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $512.50 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 1,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $512.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 9,558 contracts, representing approximately 955,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 15,650 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,800 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, HON options, or TMUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

