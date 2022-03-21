Notable Monday Option Activity: NOG, AMC, MNTV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG), where a total volume of 11,000 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.8% of NOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of NOG. Below is a chart showing NOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 236,429 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 12,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Momentive Global Inc (Symbol: MNTV) options are showing a volume of 17,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of MNTV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,500 underlying shares of MNTV. Below is a chart showing MNTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOG options, AMC options, or MNTV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

