Notable Monday Option Activity: NOC, GIII, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total of 4,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 445,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 929,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII) saw options trading volume of 1,656 contracts, representing approximately 165,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of GIII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,340 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of GIII. Below is a chart showing GIII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 2,363 contracts, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

