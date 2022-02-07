Notable Monday Option Activity: NMIH, Z, WIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NMI Holdings Inc (Symbol: NMIH), where a total volume of 3,846 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 384,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of NMIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of NMIH. Below is a chart showing NMIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 19,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) options are showing a volume of 4,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,800 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

