Markets
NMIH

Notable Monday Option Activity: NMIH, Z, WIX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NMI Holdings Inc (Symbol: NMIH), where a total volume of 3,846 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 384,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of NMIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 811,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of NMIH. Below is a chart showing NMIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 19,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Wix.com Ltd. (Symbol: WIX) options are showing a volume of 4,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of WIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,800 underlying shares of WIX. Below is a chart showing WIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NMIH options, Z options, or WIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NMIH Z WIX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular