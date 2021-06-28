Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NKE, NRG, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 101,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 02, 2021, with 8,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 839,800 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 36,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.6% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 951,800 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 36,767 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring July 09, 2021, with 6,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

