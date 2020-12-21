Notable Monday Option Activity: NKE, MCK, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 120,512 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 192% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 14,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 7,581 contracts, representing approximately 758,100 underlying shares or approximately 71.6% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,600 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 310,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 30,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

