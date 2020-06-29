Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NKE, AMD, HLT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 45,948 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 3,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 251,471 contracts, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 15,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) saw options trading volume of 18,555 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 5,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,100 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

