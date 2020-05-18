Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, WMT, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 123,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 10,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 98,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 8,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 136,599 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 116.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 7,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 782,900 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

