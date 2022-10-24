Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, VRAY, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 218,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 21.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 14,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
ViewRay Inc (Symbol: VRAY) saw options trading volume of 9,537 contracts, representing approximately 953,700 underlying shares or approximately 127.1% of VRAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 750,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,700 underlying shares of VRAY. Below is a chart showing VRAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 16,060 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112.4% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
