Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 49,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 2,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 94,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 4,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,300 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 62,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 6,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,400 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

