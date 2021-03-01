Markets
NFLX

Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, JNJ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 49,744 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 150.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 2,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 94,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 4,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,300 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 62,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 6,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,400 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, NVDA options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX NVDA JNJ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest