Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, GPN, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 106,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 290.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 23,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.8% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 12,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 93,692 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 120.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 6,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,100 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, GPN options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.