Markets
NFLX

Notable Monday Option Activity: NFLX, GPN, NVDA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 106,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 290.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 23,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.8% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 12,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 93,692 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 120.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 6,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,100 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, GPN options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX GPN NVDA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular