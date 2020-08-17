Notable Monday Option Activity: NET, BLL, MSGE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 50,202 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.1% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 26,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) saw options trading volume of 16,340 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of BLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,300 underlying shares of BLL. Below is a chart showing BLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 97,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,700 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

