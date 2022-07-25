Notable Monday Option Activity: NEM, CBOE, FFIV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 76,550 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,300 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 5,144 contracts, representing approximately 514,400 underlying shares or approximately 92.3% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,600 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
And F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 3,479 contracts, representing approximately 347,900 underlying shares or approximately 67% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NEM options, CBOE options, or FFIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
