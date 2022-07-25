Markets
NEM

Notable Monday Option Activity: NEM, CBOE, FFIV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total volume of 76,550 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,300 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 5,144 contracts, representing approximately 514,400 underlying shares or approximately 92.3% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,600 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 3,479 contracts, representing approximately 347,900 underlying shares or approximately 67% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,200 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, CBOE options, or FFIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM CBOE FFIV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular