Notable Monday Option Activity: NDAQ, NET, DISCK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ), where a total volume of 3,394 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 339,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of NDAQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 631,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,300 underlying shares of NDAQ. Below is a chart showing NDAQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 23,326 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) options are showing a volume of 18,663 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of DISCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,200 underlying shares of DISCK. Below is a chart showing DISCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NDAQ options, NET options, or DISCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

