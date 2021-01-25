Markets
NCLH

Notable Monday Option Activity: NCLH, ETSY, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 59,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,000 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 13,727 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) options are showing a volume of 85,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 4,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,000 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

