Notable Monday Option Activity: MYOK, GILD, OSIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MyoKardia Inc (Symbol: MYOK), where a total volume of 2,358 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 235,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of MYOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of MYOK. Below is a chart showing MYOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 50,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

And OSI Systems, Inc. (Symbol: OSIS) options are showing a volume of 709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 70,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of OSIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 153,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of OSIS. Below is a chart showing OSIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

