Notable Monday Option Activity: MVIS, BKI, KNBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS), where a total volume of 11,935 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,500 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) options are showing a volume of 3,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 376,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.5% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And KnowBe4 Inc (Symbol: KNBE) saw options trading volume of 3,804 contracts, representing approximately 380,400 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of KNBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 640,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,300 underlying shares of KNBE. Below is a chart showing KNBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MVIS options, BKI options, or KNBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
