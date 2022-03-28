Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, GPRE, DNUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 150,062 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 11,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 6,913 contracts, representing approximately 691,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) options are showing a volume of 10,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, GPRE options, or DNUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.