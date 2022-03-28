Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, GPRE, DNUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 150,062 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 11,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 6,913 contracts, representing approximately 691,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) options are showing a volume of 10,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

