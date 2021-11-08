Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, FDX, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 244,836 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 156.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 51,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 35,886 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 136.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 183,848 contracts, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares or approximately 126.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 8,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 833,200 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, FDX options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

