Notable Monday Option Activity: MTG, KLIC, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGIC Investment Corp. (Symbol: MTG), where a total of 14,050 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of MTG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of MTG. Below is a chart showing MTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (Symbol: KLIC) saw options trading volume of 5,764 contracts, representing approximately 576,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of KLIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of KLIC. Below is a chart showing KLIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 56,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 7,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTG options, KLIC options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.