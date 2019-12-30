Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: MTCH, LHCG, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 14,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.9% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

LHC Group Inc (Symbol: LHCG) saw options trading volume of 1,166 contracts, representing approximately 116,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.9% of LHCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,000 underlying shares of LHCG. Below is a chart showing LHCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 10,105 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular