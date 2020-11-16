Markets
MSTR

Notable Monday Option Activity: MSTR, TEAM, CZR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 1,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 118,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 11,903 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 20,899 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,900 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, TEAM options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSTR TEAM CZR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular