Notable Monday Option Activity: MSTR, TEAM, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 1,181 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 118,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 11,903 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 20,899 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,900 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, TEAM options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

