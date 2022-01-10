Notable Monday Option Activity: MSTR, APR, TRUP

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 10,180 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 254.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 399,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Apria Inc (Symbol: APR) saw options trading volume of 3,787 contracts, representing approximately 378,700 underlying shares or approximately 161.4% of APR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,200 underlying shares of APR. Below is a chart showing APR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) options are showing a volume of 5,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 146.5% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

